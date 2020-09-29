Mandy was a really great woman , mother, friend, and humanitarian. She was a light in the darkness. A valued and beautiful being who knew how to look at the bright side and gave the best hugs. Every important trait that makes someone luminous in a world that is sometimes devoid of light she was grace and peace. A healing heart and a problem solver. Mandy exuded selflessness , love, fairness, and beauty. A great loss for all that knew her, a great gain for better life beyond this. In her memory I hope that all that love her will be more loving and more kind , do not take each other for granted. We know not the day or the hour. My sincere condolences, and hope that in grieving we will all find some peace in the rest of an incredible soul. Amandamandamandamandamanda you are loved cherished remembered and missed. All of my love.

Kristen Thomas

Friend