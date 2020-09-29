Amanda "Mandy" Rochelle Kersten, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on a beautiful fall day on October 30, 1979 in Cartersville, Georgia to Garnett Alton Williams, Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Lapp Williams. She spent the rest of her life enjoying her birthday and celebrating Halloween like no one else.
Mandy had a passion for life, she was always the first one in the waves and the last one left to stargaze. Her contagious laugh and beautiful smile will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnett Alton Williams, Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Lapp Williams; beloved maternal grandparents, Harold Bruce Lapp, Jr. (PopPop) and Linda Ann Golob Lapp (Neena); and paternal grandparents, Alton Garnett Williams and Betty Jean Ertzberger Williams.
Her untimely death has left grieving, her beloved husband, Kris Kersten; son, Austin Walker; daughter, Rebecca Kersten; sisters, Stephanie Reese and Theresa Robinson (Britton); brother, Josh Williams (Desiree'); step-mother, Sylvia Donaldson; step-father, Ronald McCormick; father and mother-in-law, Joel and Gwen Kersten; sister-in-law, Kristina Day (Peter), brother-in-law, Kraig Kersten; nieces, Skyler Rodgers, Kaleigh Robinson, Kenzie Robinson, Elizabeth Robinson, and Zoe' Robinson; nephews, Dayne Day, Evan Reese and Eli Reese; Griffin Robinson and Connor Robinson; aunts, Lisa Lapp Ertzberger and Laurie Lapp Malphrus (Leroy); cousins, Erica Malphrus and Jamie Malphrus; and her many close friends.
Among her great loves are her pets. She leaves behind her spotless aquariums; beloved birds, Marley and Chico; and above all, her precious Jack Russell Terrier, Rex, who is grieving in his own way.
Memorial services were held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.