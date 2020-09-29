1/1
Amanda Rochelle "Mandy" Kersten
1979 - 2020
Amanda "Mandy" Rochelle Kersten, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on a beautiful fall day on October 30, 1979 in Cartersville, Georgia to Garnett Alton Williams, Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Lapp Williams. She spent the rest of her life enjoying her birthday and celebrating Halloween like no one else.

Mandy had a passion for life, she was always the first one in the waves and the last one left to stargaze. Her contagious laugh and beautiful smile will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnett Alton Williams, Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Lapp Williams; beloved maternal grandparents, Harold Bruce Lapp, Jr. (PopPop) and Linda Ann Golob Lapp (Neena); and paternal grandparents, Alton Garnett Williams and Betty Jean Ertzberger Williams.

Her untimely death has left grieving, her beloved husband, Kris Kersten; son, Austin Walker; daughter, Rebecca Kersten; sisters, Stephanie Reese and Theresa Robinson (Britton); brother, Josh Williams (Desiree'); step-mother, Sylvia Donaldson; step-father, Ronald McCormick; father and mother-in-law, Joel and Gwen Kersten; sister-in-law, Kristina Day (Peter), brother-in-law, Kraig Kersten; nieces, Skyler Rodgers, Kaleigh Robinson, Kenzie Robinson, Elizabeth Robinson, and Zoe' Robinson; nephews, Dayne Day, Evan Reese and Eli Reese; Griffin Robinson and Connor Robinson; aunts, Lisa Lapp Ertzberger and Laurie Lapp Malphrus (Leroy); cousins, Erica Malphrus and Jamie Malphrus; and her many close friends.

Among her great loves are her pets. She leaves behind her spotless aquariums; beloved birds, Marley and Chico; and above all, her precious Jack Russell Terrier, Rex, who is grieving in his own way.

Memorial services were held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
SEP
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
12 entries
September 25, 2020
Laura Yates
September 25, 2020
Susan Yates
September 25, 2020
With you I grieve for my darling niece
Dale Tracht
Family
September 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Mandy. Always loved you girls and your Mom.
Susan Clark
Friend
September 25, 2020
Dear Mandy I never met you, but I know every day the sun rises will be a little less bright.
May God bless your soul.

Uncle Mark
mark golob
Family
September 24, 2020
Mandy was a really great woman , mother, friend, and humanitarian. She was a light in the darkness. A valued and beautiful being who knew how to look at the bright side and gave the best hugs. Every important trait that makes someone luminous in a world that is sometimes devoid of light she was grace and peace. A healing heart and a problem solver. Mandy exuded selflessness , love, fairness, and beauty. A great loss for all that knew her, a great gain for better life beyond this. In her memory I hope that all that love her will be more loving and more kind , do not take each other for granted. We know not the day or the hour. My sincere condolences, and hope that in grieving we will all find some peace in the rest of an incredible soul. Amandamandamandamandamanda you are loved cherished remembered and missed. All of my love.
Kristen Thomas
Friend
September 24, 2020
God Bless and Love to all! My heart is there with you all truly, Aunt BG
September 24, 2020
Kris Kerston and family I’m
So sorry for your untimely loss of Mandy. She was such a sweet soul and will surely be missed by all. Thoughts and Prayers to the family.
Karen Droste
September 24, 2020
She was a beautiful sweet lady that lit up the room with her smile and laughter. Praying for comfort during this time for the family and Many friends she left behind. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Julie Boren
Friend
September 23, 2020
Mandy what a sweet soul you were. We are sending all of our love to your family and friends at this hard time. Big hugs from The Hurley's.

Jill and Sean Hurley
September 23, 2020
Sending our love and thinking of that beautiful smile and huge personality. Grateful for the memories we will carry in our hearts forever! Rest in peace sweet Mandy.......
Love, Paul and Shawna DeVore
Paul and Shawna DeVore
Friend
September 23, 2020
Mandy always had a smile, one that was so big an beautiful. My heart breaks for all that loves her. Kris, please know that we are here for you. All of my love to everyone that is grieving.
