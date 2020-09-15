Angela Maria "Mammie" Taranovich Beasley, age 58, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Mrs. Beasley was born in New York to Salvatore LaRosa, Jr. and Angelina Taormina LaRosa on February 18, 1962. She was a long-time resident of Ellabell and was of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Beasley was an immaculate housekeeper, enjoyed camping, loved the Smokey Mountains, but most of all, she loved her family. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Hyman Freebird; two brothers, Michael and Stevie Taranovich and one sister, Carol Fuller.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Charles Edward Beasley of Ellabell; one daughter and son-in-law, MaryAnn and Robbie Vaughn of Brooklet; two sons, Christopher Charles Beasley of Ellabell and Brian Edward Beasley of Ellabell; sister and brother-in-law, David and Diane Freebird of Ellabell; grandchildren, Arial McFarland, Brandon Beasley, Kaira Lee, Andrew Vaughn, Robert Vaughn, Alexia Beasley, Bryson Beasley, Gavin Beasley, Corey Vaughn, and Katelyn Beasley; great grandchildren, Carter Vaughn, Jayce Southerland, Brantley Vaughn, Walker Vaughn and one great granddaughter on the way, Angela Maria Vaughn.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are not mandatory but are strongly recommended.
