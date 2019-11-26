Barbara Carpenter Shepard, 59, passed away suddenly on November 23, 2019. Barbara was born on July 7, 1960. She graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1978 and retired from the Bryan County Health Department in 2014.



Barbara was a Christian, devouring sermons and Bible studies daily, and was a lifelong member of Richmond Hill First Baptist Church. She enjoyed family, resting, and not cooking. She was an avid Bob Seger fan, having attended over 12 concerts; and she enjoyed worship music just as much. She was full of life and enjoyed a good laugh, often after having pulled a prank on one of her many victims. April Fool's Day was one of her favorite holidays.



Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Billy Shepard; daughter, Candace, and son Tyler (Missy); grandchildren, Jenna, Melody, and Lacey Sprinkle and Noah, Natalee, and Nash Shepard; her parents, Bobby and Flora Jean Carpenter; sister, Beverly Carpenter; and brothers, Ken and Russ Carpenter, all of Richmond Hill. As well as nieces, nephews, many, many cousins, and even more friends.



Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Richmond Hill First Baptist Church and Barbara will lie-in-state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.



