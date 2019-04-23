Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Benjamin Kyle Slay. View Sign Service Information Gamble Funeral Service 410 Stephenson Avenue Savannah , GA 31405 (912)-354-1616 Funeral service 2:30 PM New Covenant Presbyterian Church - Richmond Hill City Center 520 Cedar Street Richmond Hill , GA View Map Committal 12:30 PM Lawnwood Memorial Park 1111 Access Road Covington , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Benjamin Kyle Slay, 90, of Richmond Hill, Georgia and widower of Helen Walker Slay, died Thursday evening, April 18, 2019, at Bryan County Health and Rehabilitation.



Born in Birmingham, Alabama, he was a son of the late Kyle Slay and the late Nettie Swann Slay. Mr. Slay was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Richmond Hill and had faithfully served as an elder in the Presbyterian church. He was a 1952 graduate of Auburn University and was an avid Auburn Tiger football fan. Mr. Slay was a retired commercial building construction superintendent who built numerous churches, hospitals, office buildings, and shopping malls across the southeast. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his rose garden, and for years he and his wife traveled in their motor home. He will be remembered for his love of life, joyful smile, and commitment to his faith.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Helen, his beloved wife of 54 years.



Surviving are one daughter, Michelle Slay Shepherd and her husband, Rob, of Richmond Hill, Georgia; one son, Timothy Ben Slay and his wife, Rebecca Morell Slay, of Mooresville, North Carolina, and four grandchildren, Chandler Ellen Shepherd, Heidi Slay Shepherd, Sarah Katherine Slay and Benjamin Walker Slay.



The funeral service will be held at 2:30 Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2019, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church - Richmond Hill City Center - 520 Cedar Street in Richmond Hill conducted by Pastor Travis Peacock. To remind us of his love for ice cream, his family will host an Ice Cream Reception at the church following the service.



A committal service will be held at 12:30 Monday afternoon, April 29, 2019, in Lawnwood Memorial Park - 1111 Access Road in Covington, Georgia conducted by the Reverend Tom Sparks.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to New Covenant Presbyterian Church Building Fund – (Mailing address) – 10747 Ford Avenue Unit 11, Richmond Hill, Richmond Hill, Georgia 31324.



His family would like to thank the staffs of Rockdale County Cardiac Rehab, Magnolia Manor, Bryan County Senior Center, and especially Bryan County Health and Rehabilitation for loving and blessing Mr. Slay.



Please share your thoughts about Mr. Slay and his life at



Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.

