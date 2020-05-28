Pembroke- Mrs. Betty "Tootsie" Fanning Hughes, age 78 passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 while under the care of Community Hospice of Vidalia. Mrs. Hughes was born in Bulloch County on April 10, 1942 to the late Robert and Ruby Oliver Fanning. Mrs. Hughes and her husband, Tommy E. Hughes were owners and operators of Hughes House Moving. She was also a clerk at Bacon Supermarket and Lane Grocery. She was later a clerk at Fred's Dollar Store. Mrs. Hughes was an avid reader, loved westerns and was an excellent cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Tommy E. Hughes and one son, Tommy L. "Pistol" Hughes, sisters, Mary Cowart and Linda Wilkes and one brother, Bobby Fanning.
She is survived by one son and two daughters-in-law, James E. and Ashley Hughes of Lyons and Holly Hughes of Statesboro; one brother and three sisters-in-law, Johnny and Judy Fanning of Groveland, Totsie Hughes of Pembroke and Lois Miller of San Leandro, CA; grandchildren, Dylan and Brittney Hughes of Statesboro, Ainsley Hughes of Rincon, Kaleb Hughes of Statesboro, Dalton Hughes of Lyons, Cameron Hughes of Lyons, Alexis "Lexi" Hughes of Baxley and Hudson Hughes of Lyons; Presley NeeSmith of Lyons, Dallon NeeSmith of Lyons; eight great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family visitation will be held 12- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Northside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Mrs. Betty Fanning Hughes may be made to Mrs. Ashley Hughes, 742 Providence Church Rd. Lyons, GA 30436
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Fanning Hughes.
Published in BryanCountyNews from May 28 to Jun. 4, 2020.