PEMBROKE

Mrs. Brandy Michelle Jarrell Bowen, 34, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Mrs. Bowen was born in Savannah on September 12, 1984 to James Basil Jarrell, Jr and Pansy Elaine Williams Jarrell. She worked at Enmarket Convenience Store as a clerk, enjoyed camping, fishing was an avid reader but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children.



Survivors include her husband, Brian Michael Bowen of Pembroke; son, Dylan James Bowen of Pembroke; three daughters, Mea Elizabeth Bowen, Kayla Elaine Bowen and Marley LeAnn Bowen all of Pembroke; brother, James B. Jarrell, III of Idaho and two sisters, Krystal LeAnn Thigpen of Savannah and Brittany Jean Jarrell of Blitchton.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.



Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Spencer officiating.



Interment will follow at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Brandy Michelle Jarrell Bowen.

