1/
Mrs. Brenda Lee JOhnson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellabell

Mrs. Brenda Lee Johnson, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Johnson was born in Harlan, KY on February 17, 1940 to the late Dempsey and Ruby Roberts Bradford. She was a home health care assistant for 10 years and a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed reading, crocheting and always had the Trinity Broadcasting Network playing on her television.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dempsey and Ruby Roberts Bradford.

Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Donald Lee Johnson; two sons, Randy Johnson and his wife Mary Ann of Pembroke and Darren Johnson of Cincinnati, OH; three daughters, Gwen Porter and her husband James of Pembroke, Michelle Edwards and her husband Glenn of Cincinnati, OH and Donna Eggers and her husband Bob of Cincinnati, OH; 3 brothers, 4 sisters, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church.

Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Clint Sullens officiating.

Burial will follow in the Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest in the building at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are mandatory inside the funeral home.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Brenda Lee Johnson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved