Ellabell
Mrs. Brenda Lee Johnson, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Johnson was born in Harlan, KY on February 17, 1940 to the late Dempsey and Ruby Roberts Bradford. She was a home health care assistant for 10 years and a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed reading, crocheting and always had the Trinity Broadcasting Network playing on her television.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dempsey and Ruby Roberts Bradford.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Donald Lee Johnson; two sons, Randy Johnson and his wife Mary Ann of Pembroke and Darren Johnson of Cincinnati, OH; three daughters, Gwen Porter and her husband James of Pembroke, Michelle Edwards and her husband Glenn of Cincinnati, OH and Donna Eggers and her husband Bob of Cincinnati, OH; 3 brothers, 4 sisters, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church.
Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Clint Sullens officiating.
Burial will follow in the Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest in the building at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are mandatory inside the funeral home.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Brenda Lee Johnson.