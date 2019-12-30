Richmond Hill
Candice "Candy" Marie Canady Richardson, 59, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a long illness at home with her husband and mother by her side.
Candy was born on October 2, 1960 in Savannah, GA. She worked in the medical field until she became disabled.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Lloyd Canady, Sr.; brother, John Lloyd "Scooter" Canady, Jr.; grandparents, Levant and Maggie Canady and Jack and Bea Able; four aunts; two uncles; as well as several cousins.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles "Richy" H. Richardson, Jr.; daughter, Wendy Marie Richardson; grandson, Tristen Anthony Richardson; mother, Norma A. Canady; aunts, Janelle A. Barnes of Austin, TX, Virginia C. Carlyle of Atlanta, Joan C. Jackson of Savannah; uncle, Ronald Canady (Joyce) of Guyton, GA; and her beloved pet children, Bella, Bear, Dakota, Nanook and Willow.
Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020