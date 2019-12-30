Candice Marie "Candy" (Canady) Richardson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candice Marie "Candy" (Canady) Richardson.
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA
31324
(912)-756-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery
Savannah, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richmond Hill
Candice "Candy" Marie Canady Richardson, 59, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a long illness at home with her husband and mother by her side.
Candy was born on October 2, 1960 in Savannah, GA. She worked in the medical field until she became disabled.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Lloyd Canady, Sr.; brother, John Lloyd "Scooter" Canady, Jr.; grandparents, Levant and Maggie Canady and Jack and Bea Able; four aunts; two uncles; as well as several cousins.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles "Richy" H. Richardson, Jr.; daughter, Wendy Marie Richardson; grandson, Tristen Anthony Richardson; mother, Norma A. Canady; aunts, Janelle A. Barnes of Austin, TX, Virginia C. Carlyle of Atlanta, Joan C. Jackson of Savannah; uncle, Ronald Canady (Joyce) of Guyton, GA; and her beloved pet children, Bella, Bear, Dakota, Nanook and Willow.
Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.