RICHMOND HILL, GA



Carlton Gill was born on December 22, 1940 in Savannah, GA and chosen by God to go to his eternal home on February 18, 2019.



Carlton was known by many as a kind and gentle man with big hands and a big heart who gave the best hugs. As husband, father, and Papa he served, loved, and provided for his family well. His life is a legacy of faithful service to his God, family, church, and community, of generosity that he shared with so many, and of integrity that was evidence in all that he did. He was known as a man of big stature, big love, big generosity, big values and big fields to plant and harvest. He loved God's creation and enjoyed many rides on family land, looking at and checking on birds, flowers, trees, roads, and his cattle.



He graduated from the



He is preceded in death by his parents Louis C. Gill, Sr. and Ella H. Gill; a sister, Mary Gill; and a nephew, Freddie Bevill.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years Joy B. Gill; daughters, Zandy Wilbanks (Mark), Carlyn Longgrear (Bo), and Heather Gill; grandsons Tripp and Lance Longgrear; and granddaughters Maddie and Lexie Wilbanks and many extended family members.



Visitation will be Thursday, February 21st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at Carter Funeral Home, 10512 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324. Funeral services will be Friday,

February 22nd, at 11 a.m. at Compassion Christian Church, 55 Al Henderson Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31419. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1 Oak Hill Road, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.



Remembrances may be given to Africa Development Mission, 3565 Bixby Road, Groveport, OH 43125 or Global Servants, P.O. Box 740737, Orange City, FL 32774-0737.



