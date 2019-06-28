Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Jones) Thompson. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717 Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Richmond Hill

Carolyn Jones Lee Wynn Thompson, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born in Jackson County, Alabama to the late Shelley and Edna Parker Jones of South Pittsburg, TN on June 29, 1930. The family moved to Harris County, GA during World War II. She was a member of Richmond Hill Church of Christ where she had taught Sunday school and vacation bible school. She volunteered as church secretary for many years.

Besides her three husbands, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Terry Lee, and Cindy Thompson Copeland; a sister, Sue Koger Powell; brothers, Calvin Jones, Charlie Jones and Gordon Jones; and great-granddaughter, Jayla Grace Walker.

She is survived by three daughters, Shelley (Richard) Kucharek of Richmond Hill, Toni (Donnie) Key of Tifton, GA and Vicki Cronk of Savannah, GA; granddaughters, Mindy (Keith) Walker of Savannah and Courtney Key of Tifton, GA; grandson, Connor Key of Tifton, GA; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Walker; son, John Thompson of Lancaster, SC; sister, Bobbie (Zack) Knight of Killeen, Texas; special niece, Marilyn Carpenter of Baton Rouge, LA; and special nephew, Marshall Knight of Killen, TX.

Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel, funeral services will follow visitation.

Burial will be at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

