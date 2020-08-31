1/1
Carrie (Kitchens) Nelson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Kitchens Nelson, age 94, passed away August 30th, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Brodis and Maggie Kirkland. Carrie was born in Wagener, SC on February 3rd, 1926. She was an associate with Kmart, retiring after 23 years of service. She was a member of Richmond Hill First Baptist Church. As a Christian, she had a deep and abiding Faith that sustained her throughout her life.

She was known as Granny to those she loved, adoring her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, cherishing each moment with them.

Carrie is survived by her son, Wayne (Becky) Kitchens of Richmond Hill; 8 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; 5 great-great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and her special sister, Catherine Baston.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Elvin Kitchens and Ernest Nelson; a step-daughter, Loretta Nelson; sisters, Mae Lord and Margie Williams.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 6 pm to 8 pm at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings are requested and social distancing is required.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 4th at 1 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta, GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mission of Hope. https://missionofhope.com/carrie-kitchens-nelson-memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Aug. 31 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved