I love you mom with all my heart. I know the pain you felt was overwhelming. Your life was long lived and the past few years you have gotten to enjoy life more and more. My heart hurts so much with you not here. We have taken care of you the best we could and the biggest joy was knowing you were always happy not matter what life threw at you.

Fly high. Hold tight to Daddy and Carol! Never forget about us here. And know our love will continue to grow for you and missing you every day.

Jane and Dallas Berentis

Family