Cecilia (Harn) Sales
1949 - 2020
Cecilia Harn Sales, 71, of Richmond Hill passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Cecilia was a licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Chatham Nursing Home. She also worked as a teacher at Richmond Hill Montessori School. She helped provide food and clothing for needy children in the Richmond Hill area. She helped to maintain parts of Ft. McAllister while married to her first husband, Gordon L. Harn. Since 1966, she was a member of Richmond Hill United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Carter; and two husbands, Gordon L. Harn, and Boone E. Sales.

She is survived by her son, Russell Carter of GA; three daughters, Lois Caster of NC, Jean Harn Dailey (Randall) of GA, and Jane Berentis (Dallas) of NC; four grandchildren, William Caster (Ashley) of AZ, Michael Caster of GA, Olivia Faith Harn of GA, and Darwin Harn Dailey of GA; brother, Ricky Conley (Alice) of MI; a special nephew/adopted son, Mitchell Stanfield of GA; a special friend/sister, Linda Sherrod of GA; adopted granddaughter, Danielle Strickland; and beloved "dog children", Trixie Mama and Sugar Baby.

A graveside service was held on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Brickyard Cemetery on Highway 204.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
SEP
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Brickyard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Memories & Condolences

18 entries
September 24, 2020
A week ago today mama. Oh how our hearts are breaking. So many questions we have no answers to.
Just full of emptiness as the days pass by.
Jean Harn
Daughter
September 22, 2020
Sorry for your pain from the passing of your Mother. My deepest sympathies.
Dahlia Hood
Friend
September 21, 2020
Dear Jan and Jean, so very sorry to hear about Aunt ceil i know it is a hard thing to loose a parent praying for you all during this time iknow there were several people there to welcome her including my sweet daddy love and prayers janet Harn workmon
janet workmon
Family
September 20, 2020
Lois,
I am so sorry to hear of your mother’s death. I always liked Cecilia and she was so easy to talk to. She was a sweet lady and loved her children. May she rest is God’s arms.
Linda Harn
Family
September 20, 2020
I love you mama. I miss you mama. I wish you were here.
Russell Carter
Son
September 20, 2020
Sincere Sympathy to Cecelia’s Family. It is most difficult to lose a parent, especially your mother. Jane and Jeanne I am thinking of you and your Family. Betty Anne Jefferies
Betty Anne Jefferies
Friend
September 20, 2020
Aunt Cecilia thanks for coming up there to see about momma , tell mama I said hi up there and that I love and miss her and always remember I’ll love you forever and miss you ~flossy
Flossy
Family
September 20, 2020
That smile. Happy times!
I will never forget this day.
Jane and Dallas Berentis
Daughter
September 20, 2020
Know that my prayers are with you all. Hugs all around,
Mary Ann Harpe
Friend
September 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Tee, Kyria, Kayora Kareem jr, K'dyn Wilson
Friend
September 19, 2020
I love you granny. I always will remember you and have you in my heart.
Darwin Harn-Dailey
Grandchild
September 19, 2020
An eternal flame for eternal life with HIM.
Kim, Connor and Sydney Coyan
Friend
September 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending deepest sympathies and prayers for God to guide you to peace.
Kim Coyan
Friend
September 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart and thoughts are with you.
Dainette Barrow
Friend
September 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cynde Keith
Friend
September 19, 2020
I love you mom with all my heart. I know the pain you felt was overwhelming. Your life was long lived and the past few years you have gotten to enjoy life more and more. My heart hurts so much with you not here. We have taken care of you the best we could and the biggest joy was knowing you were always happy not matter what life threw at you.
Fly high. Hold tight to Daddy and Carol! Never forget about us here. And know our love will continue to grow for you and missing you every day.
Jane and Dallas Berentis
Family
September 19, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 19, 2020
You are very loved mom and are being missed by all of us. Words cant express the pain we are feeling. No one knew this was our last good bye.
Trixie mama and Sugar baby will be well cared for. Russell wont be alone.
I know that you are happy in heaven with Daddy and Carol now. You are no longer in pain and you have your wings.
Darwin will Always remember you and Olivia Faith has a big part of you, now missing. We are lost but we will always remember you.
Love you always and forever.
Jeanne Harn-Dailey
Daughter
