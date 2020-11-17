Chris Bird, 62, who was dearly loved by all that knew him went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Chris was born on July 24, 1958 in Savannah, GA to George and Tommie Bird. Taking after his father's influence, he became a successful entrepreneur in Savannah. He was the epitome of a hard-working, loving family man with a huge heart. He loved deeply and cared for everyone he came in contact with. He taught his three sons how to be a gentleman, the meaning of loving with all your heart, and how to be a loving husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his precious mother, Mildred (Tommie) Bird.
Chris is survived by his three sons, Nick Bird, Chad Bird (Katie), and Christopher Bird; precious granddaughter that has his same heart, Ava Grace Bird; father George Byron Bird; two brothers, Thomas Bird (Paulette) and Roger Bird (Janet); special family members, Cecilia Bird, Joey Dykes (Vickie), Kenny Dykes (Marica), Debbie Bacon, Patty Maxwell (Phil); along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
To know Chris was to love him. We will grieve for him always while being grateful he is in a better place.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Silk Hope Baptist Church in Savannah with Pastor Phil Maxwell and Pastor Jonathan Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.