Christopher Charles Omans, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Ellabell, GA, of heart failure, on Wednesday, June 10 2020. He was the son of Charles Harvey and Mary Louise Omans (both deceased) of Old State Road, Erieville, New York.
Chris was born on a Friday, September 22, 1950 in Syracuse, New York. He grew up on the family farm with his two siblings, Gareth Lee Omans of Cazenovia, NY and Maureen Ellen Omans Collins (Jay) of Lake Tahoe. Chris graduated from Cazenovia Central School, as did his dad, and then went on to major in Food Science at SUNY Morrisville. He enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Machinist Mate on the USS Holder DD819 which was deployed to the Mediterranean. Upon honorable discharge, Chris married Judy Chisholm Daniel (Bilyeu) in Savannah and they had two children; Kathryn Marie Omans Flattich (Art) now of Statesboro, GA and Michael Christopher Omans of Port Wentworth, GA. He was blessed with two Granddaughters, loves of his life; Audrey Elizabeth (16) and Abigail Evelyn (12) Flattich of Statesboro.
Chris was a General Contractor for most of his life, taking pride in his craftmanship, working in and around Savannah, Tybee and South Carolina. Besides being a loving parent and grandfather, Chris enjoyed camping at NASCAR events with his buddies, fishing, boating, going to the beach at Tybee, and not least of all, camping in and around the Florida Keys.
Chris will be remembered as a loving, generous, humorous, fun-loving son, brother, husband, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, aka Pop Pops, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and a friend to many. He is also survived by one Aunt, Jean Omans of Erieville, NY, 3 Nephews; Grayson Omans (Charlotte) of Los Angeles, Erich Omans (Jessica) of New Woodstock, NY and Jesse Collins of Truckee, CA, 3 Great Nieces and 5 Great Nephews, 19 Cousins and his little dog, Willie, aka Stubby.
A memorial service for Mr. Omans will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Pastor Roland Barnes. Interment will be private at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Christopher Charles Omans.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.