Ellabell- Mrs. Corine Moore Miller Brown, age 86 passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home while under the care of her family and Bethany Hospice. Mrs. Brown was born September 15, 1933 in Chauncey, GA to the late Robert Dewey Moore and Lillie Lee Fincher Moore. She was formerly a bookkeeper and cashier at Humphries Supermarket, worked in the office of the Bryan County Board of Education and later worked in the lunchroom at Bryan County Elementary School. Mrs. Brown was a long-time member of Ellabell United Methodist Church where she served as church secretary, Sunday School treasurer and sang in the choir. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed working in her yard, loved horseback riding, and most importantly, loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Vernon Miller. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Teresa Chaney.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, William "Bill" Brown of Ellabell; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Angie Miller of Claxton; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Derrell Newman of Pembroke and Jane and Johnny Burnsed of Pembroke; stepchildren, Bill and Amelia Brown of Little Rock, Eddie and Phyllis Brown of Shellman Bluff, Mike and Beth Brown of Bulloch County, Debbie Bennett of Springfield, MO, and Reenie Lanier of Pembroke, Scott Brown of Groveland, Jimmy Brown of Pembroke and Beth and Billy Findley of Metter; brother and sister-in-law, Ollie B. and Rebecca Moore of Alamo; sisters, Elizabeth Jones of Felsmere, FL and Rossie Lou Mullis of Chauncey; four grandchildren, T.J. and Heather Miller of Statesboro, Tab and Natalie Miller of St. Simons, Jared Burnsed of Pembroke and Tim Miller of Statesboro; great grandchildren, Audrey, Avery, Tabitha, Thomas and Lia Miller and numerous step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
An opportunity for public viewing will be held 5-8 P.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the home of Mrs. Corine Brown, 493 Fred J. Miller Road, Ellabell, GA 31308 with Rev. Tab Miller, Rev. Clay Loadman and Dylan Bowden officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ellabell United Methodist Church.
