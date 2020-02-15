Ellabell
Mr. Daniel Newell Metts, 73, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Mr. Metts was born in Savannah on October 15, 1946 to the late Newell and Marie Clark Metts. After high school, he worked for over 15 years in administration for Norfolk Southern where he retired and moved on to work for Gulfstream Aerospace for 18 years as an inspector. Mr. Metts enjoyed reading his Bible, History, playing rummy with his daughters, fishing and talking about the cars he used to own.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Christian Danielle Metts.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Metts of Pembroke and Amanda Metts of Savannah; sister, Shirley Saxton and her husband Carl of Effingham; three grandchildren, Riley Williams of Ellabell, Brooklyn Everly Lane of Pembroke and Cora Ridley Sloan of Savannah; two nieces, three nephews and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Saxton officiating.
Burial will follow at Ellabell United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Daniel Newell Metts.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020