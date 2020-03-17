Danny Wade Arthur, age 7, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Danny was born in Savannah on October 12, 2012 and was a first-grade student at Lanier Primary School. He loved clocks and watches, school buses and flowers. Danny enjoyed taking things apart and was skilled at putting them back together. He had a wonderful imagination and was very inventive.
Danny was preceded in death by two sisters, Melissa Fay Arthur and Heather Janel Arthur and one uncle, Joey France.
Survivors include his parents, Derrick Wade Arthur and Sherry Janell Arthur of Pembroke; sister, Maya Jolene Arthur of Pembroke; maternal grandparents, Jesse and Brenda France of Pembroke; paternal grandparents, Clifford and Catherine Arthur of Ithaca, NY; aunts and uncles, Steven and Robin Martin, Jason Martin, Jack and Mita Martin, Phyllis Hall, Scott Arthur Irene Tuttle, Sherry Newton and several cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be held at the Ash Branch Cemetery.
