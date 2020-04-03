David Allen Myrick

Guest Book
  • "Send love and my prayers to you all.Allen was a very..."
    - Sandra Hillis
  • "Great guy!! We greatly enjoyed his company at karaoke and..."
    - DONNIE& Janice Gatch
  • "Allen was a wonderful man. I enjoyed working with him for..."
    - Betty Ann Di Silvestro
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. He was the nicest, kindest,..."
    - Chris & Mickey Huggins
  • "Bonnie I am so sorry for your loss! Allen was a very good..."
    - Kathie Myrick-Robinett
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA
31324
(912)-756-2222
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Allen Myrick, 69, of Richmond Hill, passed away March 31, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born August 25, 1950 to parents David L. Myrick and Betty Ruth Myrick in Savannah but grew up in Richmond Hill. He met and married the love of his life, Bonnie in 1969 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Allen is survived by his wife, Bonnie and their two children; his son, William (Billy) Myrick, his son's wife, Candace, their two children Dalton and Lakeland; and his daughter, Teresa Goodell, his daughter's husband, Dave, and their eight children, Racquel, Taylor, Zachary, Jonathon, Jacob, Cross, Serenity and Alyssa; and his four siblings, Diane Mallard, Ricky Myrick, Ronnie Myrick and Jackie Smith. He was predeceased by his parents David L. and Betty Ruth Myrick; and his granddaughter, Chelsey Leigh Myrick.
Allen served on active duty in the Army as a mechanic for six years, retired from Gulfstream after 14 years, and went on to build his own business. He loved being in the great outdoors and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his entire family.
Due to current events, a private ceremony will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home in Richmond Hill. There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held at a later date where extended family and friends can pay their respect and offer condolences to the family. Flowers and donations can be given at that time.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020
bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.