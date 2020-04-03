Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

David Allen Myrick, 69, of Richmond Hill, passed away March 31, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born August 25, 1950 to parents David L. Myrick and Betty Ruth Myrick in Savannah but grew up in Richmond Hill. He met and married the love of his life, Bonnie in 1969 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Allen is survived by his wife, Bonnie and their two children; his son, William (Billy) Myrick, his son's wife, Candace, their two children Dalton and Lakeland; and his daughter, Teresa Goodell, his daughter's husband, Dave, and their eight children, Racquel, Taylor, Zachary, Jonathon, Jacob, Cross, Serenity and Alyssa; and his four siblings, Diane Mallard, Ricky Myrick, Ronnie Myrick and Jackie Smith. He was predeceased by his parents David L. and Betty Ruth Myrick; and his granddaughter, Chelsey Leigh Myrick.

Allen served on active duty in the Army as a mechanic for six years, retired from Gulfstream after 14 years, and went on to build his own business. He loved being in the great outdoors and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his entire family.

Due to current events, a private ceremony will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home in Richmond Hill. There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held at a later date where extended family and friends can pay their respect and offer condolences to the family. Flowers and donations can be given at that time.



Published in BryanCountyNews from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020

