Pembroke – David O'Quinn DuBose, Jr. age 71, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Mr. DuBose was born Oct. 29, 1948 in Savannah to the late David O. DuBose Sr. and Blanche White DuBose. His family moved to Pembroke in 1963 and Pembroke is where he lived for the remainder of his life. In 1969 he married his soulmate, the love of his life, Barbara Shuman. Mr. DuBose was a 1967 graduate of Bryan County High School, attended South Georgia Tech and was a graduate of Savannah Area Technical School in 1969. Mr. DuBose retired with 42 years of service with the Electrical and Instrument Department of Union Camp/International Paper.



Mr. David was very involved in both his community and church. He was a past board member of Hendrix Park, a baseball coach at Hendrix Park and was one of the first football coaches for recreation football in Pembroke. He was a member of the BCHS Boosters and was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 357. He was a member of Dowd Hunting Club, a volunteer for the Bryan County 4-H Club and Project Safe (Shotgun), and served as the official "Santa" for the City of Pembroke, 4-H Club and community for over 15 years. Mr. David was a long-time member and deacon of Beulah Baptist Church and also was a member of the Higher Call Builders Group.



David was a loving and truly dedicated husband, father and papa. Whatever activities his wife, children and grandchildren participated in, he was there to provide necessary labor and support. Football was his passion and NASCAR came right behind. He loved gardening, riding his tractor, deer hunting, westerns and Elvis movies. He was also a good cook and enjoyed grilling. In addition to his parents, Mr. David was preceded in death by his sister, Beth DuBose Breaux



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Barbara Shuman DuBose of Pembroke; two sons, David O. DuBose, III and his wife Tonya of Pembroke and Douglas DuBose and his wife Andrea of Pembroke, grandchildren Krista DuBose, Tiffany DuBose, Emily Edwards, Ethan Edwards, and Madison DuBose, Brother in law, Tommy Breaux and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. DuBose's non blood family consisted of Bill and Pam Shuman, Doris and Harold Miller and Joyce and Ronnie Polk, all of Ellabell.



Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Sauls, Jerry Hammond, Sonny Cohrs, William Shuman, Trevin Polk, Cody Shuman, Ethan Edwards, Mason Shuman, and Shyler Simmons.

