1/1
David Ray Strickland
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. David Ray Strickland, 72, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 5, 2020. Mr. Strickland was born in Greensboro, NC to the late J.A. and Janie Wood Strickland on July 18, 1948. He was a member of the class of 1966 at Bryan County High School. Mr. Strickland retired as a heavy equipment mechanic with 27 years of service from Directorate of Logistics, Maintenance Division, at Fort Stewart. He also worked in the Pembroke Pharmacy gun department where he spent more time talking with his customers than he did selling firearms. He served on Pembroke City Council from 1996-2000 and was a member of Pembroke United Methodist Church. Mr. David was a faithful member of "Pembroke's Breakfast Club" and was an avid reader of the local newspapers. He loved the mountains and went at every opportunity. He also loved camping trips to the Bluegrass and Gospel music festivals. Mr. David's family meant everything to him and he loved family gatherings, especially time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Janet Pinckard.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gwen Owens Strickland; two sons, Ronnie Strickland and his wife Helen of Pembroke and Leslie Strickland of Pembroke; daughter, Amber Strickland and her fiancé, Scott of Pembroke; brother, Don Strickland and his wife Miriam of Richmond Hill; brother-in-law, Mike Pinckard of Claxton; two grandchildren, Candice DeLoach and Ashly Cowart; step grandsons, Tyler Chavis and Scotty Chavis and three great grandchildren, Leanna Cowart, Addison Cowart and RaeLynn Deloach and Baby DeLoach expected in April.

Visitation will be held 5-8 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Jeromy Cowart, Daniel DeLoach, Scott Chavis, Tyler Chavis, Joey Burnsed and Doug DeLoach. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bryan County High School Class of 1966 and "The Pembroke Breakfast Club"

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. David Ray Strickland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved