Mr. David Ray Strickland, 72, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 5, 2020. Mr. Strickland was born in Greensboro, NC to the late J.A. and Janie Wood Strickland on July 18, 1948. He was a member of the class of 1966 at Bryan County High School. Mr. Strickland retired as a heavy equipment mechanic with 27 years of service from Directorate of Logistics, Maintenance Division, at Fort Stewart. He also worked in the Pembroke Pharmacy gun department where he spent more time talking with his customers than he did selling firearms. He served on Pembroke City Council from 1996-2000 and was a member of Pembroke United Methodist Church. Mr. David was a faithful member of "Pembroke's Breakfast Club" and was an avid reader of the local newspapers. He loved the mountains and went at every opportunity. He also loved camping trips to the Bluegrass and Gospel music festivals. Mr. David's family meant everything to him and he loved family gatherings, especially time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Janet Pinckard.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gwen Owens Strickland; two sons, Ronnie Strickland and his wife Helen of Pembroke and Leslie Strickland of Pembroke; daughter, Amber Strickland and her fiancé, Scott of Pembroke; brother, Don Strickland and his wife Miriam of Richmond Hill; brother-in-law, Mike Pinckard of Claxton; two grandchildren, Candice DeLoach and Ashly Cowart; step grandsons, Tyler Chavis and Scotty Chavis and three great grandchildren, Leanna Cowart, Addison Cowart and RaeLynn Deloach and Baby DeLoach expected in April.
Visitation will be held 5-8 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Jeromy Cowart, Daniel DeLoach, Scott Chavis, Tyler Chavis, Joey Burnsed and Doug DeLoach. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bryan County High School Class of 1966 and "The Pembroke Breakfast Club"
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. David Ray Strickland.