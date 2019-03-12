Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora "Jeanne" Griswold. View Sign

Dora "Jeanne" Griswold passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roger Griswold; son Robert Griswold (CeCelia Uptagrafft); daughter Ramona (John Shuman III).

She was known as Granny/Gigi to grandchildren Samantha (James), Dustin (Lene'), Rachel (Bryan), Catherine Abigail, Phenix Rising, Brennus Orion, Roman Myles and Everett Knox.

She was known at Gigi to great grandchildren Natelie, Rylan and Alayna.

She is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters, several brothers- and sisters-in-law, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

She was loved by many.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Compassus, 107 Southern Blvd., Suite 203, Savannah, GA, 31405.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Daniel Baptist Church, 580 Daniel Siding Loop Road, Richmond Hill, GA, 31324.

