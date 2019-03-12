Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Mrs. Doris Ann O'Quinn Lord, age 75, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at her residence while under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and her family. She was born on January 14, 1944 in Savannah to the late Charles Taft and Maryethelyn Murrow O'Quinn. Mrs. Lord worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 34 years where she worked as a labor/delivery and rehabilitation technician. Mrs. Lord loved to travel, enjoyed camping and working on puzzles. She was a longtime member of Pembroke First Baptist where she also worked as an office assistant, served on the social committee and was a member of the Rosa Strickland Women's Circle.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Lynn O'Quinn and sister, Faye DeLoach.



Survivors include her husband, Z. Ronald Lord; son, Z. Randall Lord and his wife Donna of Pembroke; daughter, Gwendolyn Connel of Pembroke; sisters, Loyce (Dan) Weil of Richmond Hill, Bonnie Rogers of Flemington, Mickie (John) Waldhauer of Savannah and Patricia (Billy) Sparks of Savannah; grandchildren, Phillip Randall Lord, Melissa Louise Lord, Shelly C. Young, and W. Cody Gunter; great grandchildren, Zackson Daniel Lord and Alexandria Nicole Young and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation was 10-11 a.m, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Pembroke. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the church with Dr. Brad Butler officiating. Interment followed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah. Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donahoo St. Statesboro, GA 30458



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Doris Ann O'Quinn Lord.

197 South College Street

Pembroke , GA 31321

