Dorothy Harn Strickland, 87, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Bryan County Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a life long resident of Richmond Hill. She was a member of Daniel Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting.
She is survived by her son, John Dennis Strickland (Wanda); daughters, Gayle Strickland Bumpous, Robin Strickland Williams (Don), and Pudgie Strickland Clayton; sister, Mildred Arnold; eleven grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. The family received friends one-hour prior to the service. Burial followed at Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019