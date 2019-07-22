Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Durwood L. Blocker. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Send Flowers Obituary



Durward L. Blocker, 84, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Durward was born in Cobbtown and lived in Richmond Hill most of his life. He was a member of Richmond Hill First Baptist Church and a former deacon. He retired from Unijax Paper Company after 35 years. He was in the Georgia Air National Guard and was also a member of the Lions Club. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and liked to travel in his RV. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lila M. Blocker; two sons, Keith Blocker (Cookie) and Greg Blocker (Katie); four grandchildren, Ashley Holland (Stephen), Tyler Blocker (Craig), Grayson Blocker and Olivia Blocker; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Holland and Lila Holland; three sisters, Eloise Kight, Barbara Mouro and Charlotte Carter; brother, Monty Blocker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Richmond Hill First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 4:15 p.m. in Northside Cemetery in Pembroke, GA.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Regency Hospice, 350 South Main Street, Hiawassee, GA 30546 or Richmond Hill First Baptist Church, 9184 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.



