Mrs. Earline E. Purifoy, age 91, of Savannah, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness in the presence of family and her devoted sitters. She had been longing to be with Jesus and join the love of her life, Jack, in Heaven.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack G. Purifoy, her parents, Estell and Brittie Shuman, and her brother, Lawton Lee Shuman.

She is survived by four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Mary Rushing of Richmond Hill, Livie Turner of Summerville, OH, Faye & Paul Ours of Somerset, OH, Frieda & Jimmy Hurd of Richmond Hill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be on Friday, July 26th from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Rev. Timothy Shuman will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Bobby Hemmings, David Ours, Braden Ours, Dennis Purifoy, Andy Shuman and Darnell Shuman.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Chuck & Heidi Dickey, Steve Purifoy, Hulett Rushing, Glenda Cason, Jessica Brown, Grace Hicks, Jenny Cason and Cheryl Newberry.

