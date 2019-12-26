Groveland
Mr. Eddie Williams, 54, passed away on December 25, 2019 at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. Mr. Williams was born in Metter on May 20, 1965 to Thurman and Ruby Sanders Williams. He was a graduate of Bryan County High School where he was an excellent baseball player. The Bryan County High School Redskins retired Eddie's jersey. Mr. Williams enjoyed playing pool, hunting, fishing, was a good cook and worked in construction with ET Construction.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Kendrick Williams; father, Thurman Williams; brother, Wayne "Rabbit" Williams and two sisters, Wanda Sue Williams and Vivian Purvis.
Survivors include his son, Billy Williams and his wife Heather of Sylvania; two daughters, Amanda Holloway and her husband Chris of Sylvania and Katie Sauls of Groveland; four brothers, George Williams of Groveland, James Williams of Ellabell, Russell Williams and his wife Courtney of Atlanta and Elvis Williams and his wife Linda of Bulloch; brother-in-law, William Kendrick; grandchildren, Dailey Williams, Billy Williams, Jr., Briley Williams and Natalie Holloway.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jackie Gordon officiating.
