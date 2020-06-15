Mr. Edward "Ed" Shive Everett, 93, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Legacy at Savannah Quarters. Mr. Everett was born in Macon, GA on February 10, 1927 to the late Edward Everett, Sr. and Laurie Mingledorff Everett Moses. He served during WWII in the U.S. Navy and then continued his degree at the Georgia Institute of Technology where he received his engineering degree. He later attended the University of Michigan where he received his Master of Business Administration Degree. Mr. Everett was employed with Lockheed Martin Aerospace and Defense Company before becoming self-employed as a general contractor for over 50 years. He attended Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Ebenezer, GA where he was also a proud member of the Georgia Salzburger Society. He enjoyed reading about history and was very knowledgeable in many things that he taught himself.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two first cousins, Earle Tarver Mingledorff and Charel Edwards.
Survivors include one first cousin, Mary Gayle Mingledorff and her husband Roger Rahor of Chattanooga, TN; three second cousins, Mary Lynn Mingledorff of Dawsonville, GA, Daniel Earle Mingledorff and his wife Ashley of Dawsonville, GA and Judy Mingledorff and her husband McRay Caudell of Ellabell and five third cousins, Kaitlyn Mingledorff, Noah Lee, Isaiah Lee, Bella Mingledorff and Aemilla Mingledorff all of Dawsonville, GA.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Bird Smith Cemetery with Pastor Mark Cerniglia followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Conservancy, Inc., 230 Peachtree Street, NW #1250, Atlanta, Georgia 30303; phone number, (404) 876-2900.
www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Edward "Ed" Shive Everett.
