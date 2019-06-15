Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eliza Mae (Aldrich) McCullough. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

BULLOCH COUNTY

Eliza Mae Aldrich McCullough, age 93, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2019 at her niece's home, Mrs. Ruby McDonald. In addition to Mrs. McDonald, she was also under the care of her nephew Johnny Munns and his wife, Paulette. Mrs. McCullough was born in Register, GA to the late Starling N. Aldrich and Beulah Lee Brown Aldrich. She was one of the true "Rosie the Riveter's" having worked in the Savannah Shipyard during WWII and was later a caregiver. Mrs. McCullough was a member of Austin Park Christian Church in El Paso, was a member of the Eastern Star, and was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America. She was an artist that enjoyed working with oils and water color and was an award-winning gardener.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband C.L. McCullough; two brothers, two sisters and one stepson.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Russ Mansfield of Fort Worth; stepdaughters, Josie Vasquez of El Paso, Estella Munoz of Arlington; grandchildren, Victoria and Jordan Young and Christopher and Scott Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home.

A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse France.

Burial will be held at Ash Branch Cemetery.

The family would like to recognize Ogeechee Area Hospice for the wonderful care given to Mrs. McCullough

To sign the online register, please visit

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Eliza Mae Aldrich McCullough.



