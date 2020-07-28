Elmer Alton Lanier, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home.
Alton was born in Clyde, GA and lived in Richmond Hill all of his life. He was in the Georgia Air National Guard at Travis Field. He worked for and retired after 34 years from Hunt Wesson Foods in Savannah. He was a member of Richmond Hill United Methodist Church. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Bazemore Lanier; parents, Marcell and Mittie Rushing Lanier; two sisters, Elizabeth Gregory and Janie Mainord; and stepson, James "Jimmy" Clyde Weaver, III.
He is survived by his sister, Birdell Lanier Hallman of Richmond Hill; stepdaughter, Fonda Weaver Parker (Michael) of Richmond Hill; stepson, Lance Alan Weaver of Garden City; son, Alton Randall "Randy" Lanier of Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
A "walk-through" visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. The funeral will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel with Reverend Jay Tucker officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Seating at the service will be limited. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, Alton's family suggests remembrances be made to Richmond Hill United Methodist Church, 9050 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.