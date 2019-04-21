Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Eloise (Merritt) Floyd. View Sign



Mrs. Eloise Merritt Floyd, age 80 passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Mrs. Floyd was born in Lancaster, SC to the late Fred W. and Grace Beatty Merritt on July 5, 1938. Mrs. Floyd was a long-time resident of Pembroke, a graduate of Bryan County High School and was co-owner of Floyd LP Gas Company for over 27 years. She was a member of Pembroke Christian Church, loved to read and enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Victor P. Floyd of Pembroke; two daughters and a son-in-law, Vicki Floyd Howell of Pembroke and Sandra Elizabeth "Beth" and John Parker of Pembroke; one son, Victor Stephen Floyd of Pembroke; grandchildren, Robert Keith "B.J." Howell, Jr., Joel Alexander Howell, David Alan Parker, John Michael Parker, Rachel Floyd and Jordan Floyd and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Northside Cemetery.

To sign the online register, please visit



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Eloise Merritt Floyd.



PembrokeMrs. Eloise Merritt Floyd, age 80 passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Mrs. Floyd was born in Lancaster, SC to the late Fred W. and Grace Beatty Merritt on July 5, 1938. Mrs. Floyd was a long-time resident of Pembroke, a graduate of Bryan County High School and was co-owner of Floyd LP Gas Company for over 27 years. She was a member of Pembroke Christian Church, loved to read and enjoyed gardening.Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Victor P. Floyd of Pembroke; two daughters and a son-in-law, Vicki Floyd Howell of Pembroke and Sandra Elizabeth "Beth" and John Parker of Pembroke; one son, Victor Stephen Floyd of Pembroke; grandchildren, Robert Keith "B.J." Howell, Jr., Joel Alexander Howell, David Alan Parker, John Michael Parker, Rachel Floyd and Jordan Floyd and four great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Northside Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Eloise Merritt Floyd. Funeral Home Flanders Morrison Funeral Home

197 South College Street

Pembroke , GA 31321

(912) 653-4531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in BryanCountyNews from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close