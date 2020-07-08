Emsley A. Privette, age 90, of Richmond Hill, GA and formerly of South Windsor, CT, was received in the arms of Jesus peacefully at home on July 6 surrounded by his family.

Emsley was born on December 29, 1929 in Matthews, NC and was the son of the late Jessie Walter and Magnolia Helms Privette. He attended a tiny one-room school, was raised on a cotton farm, served in the Army in Anchorage, Alaska, and worked at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, CT for 33 years until he retired.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, June R. Privette, his three loving children, Kathy and her husband, David Oliphant, of Richmond Hill, GA, Glenn Privette and his wife, Linda Sue, of Lansing, MI, Diana and her husband, Scott Simpson, of Richmond Hill, GA and his beloved grandchildren, Nathan and Michael Simpson. Other grandchildren include Jennifer Wenzel, Melanie Durkee and Victoria Privette and four great grandchildren Tyler, Ashton and Chase Wenzel and Apollo Durkee, all of MI. He was predeceased by his siblings, Thomas Privette, Wesley Privette, Mallie Privette, Ollie Mae Privette, Bruce Privette, Roland Privette, Grady Privette, Cora Lee Privette, Warren Privette and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private service to celebrate the life of Emsley will be held in the future.

Donations can be made to Compassus-Savannah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store