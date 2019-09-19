Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Edward "Eddie" Gregory. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Eugene Edward "Eddie" Gregory, age 73 passed away Wednesday evening, September 16, 2019. Mr. Gregory was born in Richmond Hill to the late Eugene Edward Gregory and Mary Beth Williams Dura on April 21, 1946. He was an electrician and a member of the IBEW Local 508 with over 35 years of service. Mr. Gregory was baptized in the Holy Angels Episcopal Church in Bloomingdale and loved shrimping, fishing, crabbing and gardening. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eddie was preceded in death by his stepfather, Hill Dura; brother, Phil Hodges and sisters, Christina Overby and Connie Lewis.



Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra Marie and Bryan Lee of Savannah, Elizabeth Gayle Nieves of Ellabell, Kimberly Jean Gregory of Savannah and Jennifer Elaine and John Peny of Ellabell; brothers, Stan Dura of Oregon, Jim Dura of South Carolina and Jon Dura of Illinois; sisters, Ginger Darnell of Brunswick and Boots Hodges of Ocala, Florida; four granddaughters, five grandsons and 19 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Funeral service will follow a 6 p.m. in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Private interment will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.



