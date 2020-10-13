Frances L. Morgan, 78 passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born in Tifton, Georgia to the late Walter and Jessie Lee Wright, Sr. She married Willie James Morgan on July 9, 1965 in Jacksonville, Florida and later moved to Richmond Hill, Georgia.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jessie Lee Wright Sr. Her sister Evelyn Dinkins and Her brother Bobby Wright.



Surviving is her husband, Willie James Morgan; Her children Carlos (Yvette) Wright, Sr. and Laurene Michelle Grant; Sister Bernice Wright; Brother Walter Wright Jr.; Grandchildren Carlos (Jaquetta) Wright, Jr., DeVaughn (Karri) Wright, Sr., Rashaad Wright, Symone Wright, Dwain Holiday III, and Daliyah Holiday; Two Great Grandchildren and Host of Nieces and Nephews.



A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 8p.m. at Dorchester Funeral home. A Homegoing Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Live Oak Church of God in Hinesville, Georgia.



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store