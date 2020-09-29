1/
Gene Burnise Clark
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Burnise Clark, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home with his wife and daughters at his side.

Gene was a commercial fisherman and would always work on his shrimp boat and implement new ideas on how to catch more shrimp. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting. He was an exceptional guitar player and would play a tune any chance he got. Most of all he was a devoted husband who adored his wife and loved his family. He will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John B. Clark and Kathleen Bernice Butler Clark; and daughter, Ginger Allyson Clark Parker.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sherry D. Wilson Clark; five daughters, Terrie Kennedy (Mark) of Savannah, GA, Giniver Clark Brown (Kerry) of Valdosta, GA, Susan Clark Mosley (John) of Fayetteville, NC, April Clark Simpson (Eddie) of Hinesville, GA, and Joy Biggans (Mike) of Statesboro, GA; thirteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel with Reverend Alfred Banks officiating. Gene has been buried in Daniel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Gene's pallbearers were his grandsons.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gene’s passing. I will miss him greatly! We pray that God will give the family an extra measure of grace and love at this time. Looking forward to seeing you Gene on the other side !
Pray and Jennifer Lynes
Friend
September 26, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Terry . Prayers for you and Mark, your mother and all your family.
Kaye and Rick Knox
Friend
September 25, 2020
He was a wonderful musician & loved the Lord. He loved his family & fishing. Spent many many days & hours with his beautiful family and will always cherish the memories of growing in Christ & His ministry with them. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughters & dear Sherry Dale as well as his grands & great grands
Darriel & Delynn Elmore
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved