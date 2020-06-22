Gilbert "Gib" L. Robinson, 78, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Gib was born on September 4, 1941 in Gary, IN, but was raised in Hobart, IN. He has lived in Richmond Hill for the past 17 years. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's in Business Administration. Gib was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army serving in France and Vietnam as a combat engineer achieving the rank of Captain. He worked in management for Caterpillar in Peoria, IL for 34 years. His job took him to Brazil, South America where he was the plant engineer.
Gib was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, assisted with Homebound Ministry, and volunteered whenever his wife needed help with her committee work. He was a past president of the Friends of the Library and served on his HOA board for 12 years. He was a life member of the VFW and the American Legion. Gib was an avid photographer. He also enjoyed boating, fishing and gardening, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his wife, adult children, grandchildren and friends. He was a kind and generous husband, father and grandfather. He had a keen sense of humor, a calm nature, and was the consummate optimist. Rainbows, unicorns and butterflies was how his eldest daughter described him. He will be deeply missed.
Gib is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bernie Robinson; daughters, Heather Tucker (Donald) and Aleece Browher (Reese); five grandchildren, Colten, Cayden, and Colby Tucker, and Ella and Ava Browher; one brother, David Robinson (Hazel); nephews, Daniel Robinson (Amber) and Dale Robinson; niece, Deborah Myers; and five grandnieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will begin at noon on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Allan McDonald and Father Joseph Smith officiating.
Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to St. Anne Catholic Church Building Fund or Martha & Mary Chapel, 10550 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
In keeping with CDC COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be observed. The public is invited to join the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
