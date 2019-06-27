COOKVILLE, TENNESSEE

Gilbert LeRoy Domeny, age 76, resident of Cookville, TN, formerly of Pawnee, OK and Midway, GA, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Cookville, TN.

A graveside ceremony to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Ponca City, OK, with Pastor Tom Howard officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.

Survivors include his son Joe Smith and wife Amanda of Lancing, TN, daughters Vickie Smith of Lancing, TN, Beth Jarvis and husband Kevin of Midway, GA, stepson Robert Edenfield of Hinesville, GA, sisters: Miriam Harrison and husband John of Cushing, OK, Lila Cates and husband Malvin of Cushing, OK, as well as Valeria Portman of Durant, OK, and his beloved sister-in-law Martha, his late wife's twin, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Wilma Domeny, wife Mary, stepmother Leota Brien, brothers Elmer Domeny, Jr., and Roger Domeny, his sister Loretta Reisch, stepson Michael Edenfield, and stepdaughter Patricia Haymans.

Flowers gracefully accepted. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a missions project of your choosing.