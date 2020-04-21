Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Good Omo-ohwo Akpolo. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Service 1:00 PM www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2 Send Flowers Obituary

Rear Admiral Good Omo-ohwo Akpolo (rtd), Nigerian Navy, FSS, MSS, DSS, psc+, mni, slept in The Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.



Good was born on April 30, 1953 in Lagos, Nigeria. The family's hometown is Uzere, Isoko South Local Government of Delta State, Nigeria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Akpaede Akpolo and Alice Aserieboma Akpolo (nee Odidi); and brother, Best Onosomohwo Akpolo. He is survived by his wife, Dr (Mrs.) Charity Omejiyovbi Akpolo (nee Ituru); four sons, Mr. Oghenekaro Jason Omohwo David Akpolo, Mr. Oghenekome Onosomohwo Akpolo, Esq and wife Mrs. Esohe Akpolo (nee Iyoha), Mr. Ajirioghene Akpuvie Akpolo, and Mr. Orevaoghene Onowo Akpolo; grandson, Master Alexander Ovie Akpolo; siblings, Mrs. Queen-Oghale Ajala, Esq (Mr. Solomon Olugbenga Ajala), Mrs. Trust Enujewoma Ebri (Mr. Rueben Ebri), Ms. Mercy Okiemurete Akpolo, Mr. Emmanuel Omanufogho Akpolo (Mrs. Comfort Akpolo), Ms. Glory Ogheneruro Akpolo, and Mr. Victor Oghenerugba Akpolo (Mrs. Roli Akpolo); as well as 18 nephews and nieces.



He and Charity were married on February 28, 1981 in Lagos, Nigeria and were blessed with four sons and a grandson. While he continued his naval career in Nigeria, his wife and children emigrated to the United States in 1991 and primarily lived in Richmond Hill, Georgia and worshipped at New Life Church. He found joy in reading (biographies and non-fiction novels), history, photography, research, football (soccer – especially Manchester United FC), golf, tennis, badminton, squash, chess, writing, volleyball, and swimming.



Good attended Government College, Ughelli, Nigeria; Nigerian Defense Academy, Kaduna, Nigeria; Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, United Kingdom; Long Specialization Course-Gunnery, INS Dronacharya, Cochin, India; Senior Staff Course, Bundesprachenamt Hurth-Koln and Fuhrungsakademie Der Bundeswehr, Hamburg, Germany; and the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Nigeria all of which led him to a successful military career in the Nigerian Navy.



While in the Nigerian Navy he received many appointments; some of which were Command Intelligence Officer, Eastern Naval Command; Flag Lieutenant to Chief of Naval Staff; Missile Gunnery Officer, Flag Ship NNS Aradu; Directing Staff, Command and Staff College; Executive Officer, NNS Olokun; Commanding Officer, NNS Damisa; Executive Officer, NNS Okemini; Commanding Officer, Naval Unit Abuja; Director of Naval Intelligence; Defense Adviser to the Nigeria High Commission, New Delhi, India; Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command; Director of Administration and Logistics, Defense Intelligence Agency; Flag Officer Sea Training Command; Chief of Naval Logistics; Deputy Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College; and Chief of Administration, Defense Headquarters, wherefrom he retired from the Nigerian Navy as a Rear Admiral on April 30, 2010.



Good was a devoted husband and father, who lived a life of sacrifice, discipline, and devotion to God and family. Friends and fellow officers described him as highly respected and frequently deferred to as the epitome of goodness and responsibility. He was highly organized, cared deeply for his family, looked out for his friends, and often reached out to the needy. He was an easy-going gentleman, enjoyed his golf, and admired for his tenacious embrace of his Christian faith. As a husband, he was selfless in encouraging and supporting Charity as she pursued her medical profession in the United States. As a father, he was instrumental to the development of his sons and introduced them to many hobbies and interests that they still participate in and love such as traveling internationally, soccer, tennis, chess, hiking, photography, history, writing, and reading. He constantly told his boys to trust in The Lord, be thy brothers' keeper, and broaden your horizons. His smile, laughter, and songs will be deeply missed by many.



A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. The viewing and service will begin at 1:00 PM EST and broadcasted live from



His smile, laughter, and songs will be deeply missed by many.A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. The viewing and service will begin at 1:00 PM EST and broadcasted live from www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2. Given current events, a full Memorial service will be held at a later date. 