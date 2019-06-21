RICHMOND HILL
Grace G. Blount Proman, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She lived most of her life in Richmond Hill and was a member of Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. For many years she worked on washing machines and was affectionately known as "the washing machine lady." She loved fishing and being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harry S. Proman; her parents, Noble Earl Blount and Nellie Clark Blount; two sons, Harry James Proman and Bruce Allen Proman; and son-in-law, Doug Griffin.
She is survived by her six children, Brenda Griffin, Bobby Proman (Mary), Max Proman, Glenn J. Proman (Doreen), Jack Proman (Stacy), and Audrey Howard (Preston); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and great-great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Lillie Bates and Maggie Sauls; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in BryanCountyNews from June 21 to June 28, 2019