Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace (Williamson) Waters. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pembroke



Mrs. Grace Williamson Waters, 84, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Monday, January 27, 2020. Mrs. Waters was born in Pembroke on July 26, 1935 to the late Roy and Rubye Wester Williamson. She was a graduate of Bryan County High School and long-time resident of Pembroke. Mrs. Waters retired after 43 years of service as a teller with Bank of America and was a member of Pembroke Christian Church where she was involved in the Christian Women's Fellowship.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Elton Waters; sister, Jean Williamson Bacon and two brothers, Harry L. Williamson and Robert D. Williamson.



She is survived by one sister, Iris "Jewell" Williamson Kennedy and her husband Billy of Pembroke; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Williamson of Statesboro and Elizabeth Williamson of Pembroke; nieces and nephews, Diane Ennis (Jerry) and Pam Miller and Richard Kennedy (Sharon) all of Pembroke; Mike Bacon of Waycross, Bob Williamson of Statesboro, Larry Williamson of Indiana, Roy Williamson of Statesboro, Patricia Davis of Ellabell Jeffrey Williamson of Savannah and numerous great nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held 10 – Noon Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.



Funeral service will follow at Noon in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim Sullivan officiating.



Burial will be held at Groveland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Pembroke Christian Church Building Fund, 116 West Bacon Street, Pembroke, Georgia 31321.



To sign the online register, please visit



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Grace Williamson Waters.

PembrokeMrs. Grace Williamson Waters, 84, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Monday, January 27, 2020. Mrs. Waters was born in Pembroke on July 26, 1935 to the late Roy and Rubye Wester Williamson. She was a graduate of Bryan County High School and long-time resident of Pembroke. Mrs. Waters retired after 43 years of service as a teller with Bank of America and was a member of Pembroke Christian Church where she was involved in the Christian Women's Fellowship.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Elton Waters; sister, Jean Williamson Bacon and two brothers, Harry L. Williamson and Robert D. Williamson.She is survived by one sister, Iris "Jewell" Williamson Kennedy and her husband Billy of Pembroke; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Williamson of Statesboro and Elizabeth Williamson of Pembroke; nieces and nephews, Diane Ennis (Jerry) and Pam Miller and Richard Kennedy (Sharon) all of Pembroke; Mike Bacon of Waycross, Bob Williamson of Statesboro, Larry Williamson of Indiana, Roy Williamson of Statesboro, Patricia Davis of Ellabell Jeffrey Williamson of Savannah and numerous great nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held 10 – Noon Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.Funeral service will follow at Noon in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim Sullivan officiating.Burial will be held at Groveland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Pembroke Christian Church Building Fund, 116 West Bacon Street, Pembroke, Georgia 31321.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Grace Williamson Waters. Published in BryanCountyNews from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close