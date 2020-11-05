1/1
Harold E. Freeman
1953 - 2020
Harold E. Freeman, 67, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Candler Hospital.

He was raised in Indio, California and has lived in Richmond Hill the past 25 years. He served honorably in the U.S. Army for 20 years. Harold was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone that needed a helping hand. He loved to go fishing, hunting, and bowling whenever he had the time.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Yong Freeman; along with his daughter Angela Peters and husband Patrick, and his sons Harold Holmquist, David Holmquist, and Eric Freeman; his grandchildren, Skyler Peters, Zander Peters, Emily Holmquist, and Elijah Holmquist; his brother, Jerry Freeman; sisters Dora Hamlett, Kathy Beecham, and Robin Cross; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. Harold was preceded in passing by his parents; and younger brother, Michael Freeman. Harold was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Memorial services were held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.

Arrangements were provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
