Helen Christine "Christie" Anderson, 54, of Garden City entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 15th in Savannah, GA.



An Augusta native, Christine led a life filled with adventure and many accomplishments. She was a fearless and determined woman, sister, mother, and grandmother. Christine worked as a nurse before beginning her career in racing during which time she spent many weekends at Oglethorpe Speedway and other local tracks. Following her racing career, Christine graduated with a degree in Biology from Armstrong Atlantic State University and was apart of the Walmart management team. Simply put she was a woman many admired and adored, especially her grandchildren. When she stepped in to a room you could not help but smile or laugh. Christine's memory will forever live on in the hearts of everyone she knew and loved.



Christine is preceded in death by her grandmother Helen Minors, parents Cora Ann Reese and Wilbur Henderson, son Jack Anderson. Her survivors include: her children James Michael Anderson (Taylor), Helen Christina Nicole Thompson, Joanna Rachel Anderson; grandchildren Jaeden, Jordyn, Jamie, Lucas, and Olivia; sisters Anna Lee Autrey (Julius) and Belinda Ingler (Hank); longtime best friend Terry Pye and a number of nieces and nephews.



Visitation: Friday, April 19th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Funeral: Saturday, April 20th at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



901 Highway 80 West

Pooler , GA 31322

Funeral Home Details

West Chatham Chapel - Pooler

Published in BryanCountyNews from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019

