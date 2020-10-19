1/1
Herbert L. Mann Bashlor
1937 - 2020
Herbert L. (Mann) Bashlor also known as preacher man, 82, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Candler Hospital in Savannah.

He was a lifelong resident of Richmond Hill, a member of Daniel Baptist Church, an avid fisherman. He enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. Mann loved God and telling people about the Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Bashlor; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and April Poole; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Perry Banks; five grandchildren, Emily, Christopher, Corey, Chloe and Austin; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Bentley; brother, Gary Bashlor; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Linda. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shannon West
