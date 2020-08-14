Horace (Russell) Carter was born in Little River, S.C. to the late Lenzy Carter and Virginia Lewis Carter. He is the last survivor of five siblings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris (Faye) Carter, whom he was married to for fifty-two years and his daughter, Angela (Angie) Mosden.

Russell worked on tugboats and was a dredge operator. He built two shrimp boats, the Carter Boys and the Lady Dawn. He loved fishing, crabbing and shrimping. He was the anchor of the family and was always there when they needed him. He was never judgmental and was a great listener.

Russell is survived by his children, Howard R. Carter (Janie) of Fleming, Jenny Hogarth (Gregg) of Fleming, and Gregory D. (Dean) Carter also of Fleming; his grandchildren, Dawn Lembrick (Rodney) of Richmond Hill, Jessica Brown (Jay) of Fleming, Allison Frost (Jack) of Allenhurst, Heather Jones (Clayton) of Leland, NC and Laura Guadiana (G) of Lytle, TX; his great-grandchildren, Brooke Caroline, Dylan, Ellasyn, Danica Faye, Emmaline, and Charlotte; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Daniel Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Daniel Baptist Cemetery.









