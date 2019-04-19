Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Ivan M. Delong. View Sign





He was born in Inez, KY to the late Emery J. & Hattie Robinson Delong. He was also preceded in death by siblings and their spouses, Wilbur (Ruthie), Paul (Viney), Nadine (Harold) and Bill. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed fishing and crabbing. He was a member of Daniel Siding Baptist Church and retired from Chatham County EMS.



Survivors include his wife, Jean Deal Delong; children, Jill DelaBruyere (Serge), John Delong (Amanda), Steve Delong, Valerie Sapp (Darryl) and Robert Sullivan (Kim); grandchildren, Katelynn, J.P. Sydney (Josh), Sierra, Austyn, Dillion, Kali (Danny) and Hadley; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary, and a number of nieces and nephews.



The visitation will be on Monday, April 22nd from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler, GA



The graveside funeral and burial will be on Tuesday, April 23rd at 1 p.m. at Lake Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery located at 328 Mikell Lake Road near Patterson, GA.



Friends may sign the online register book at Mr. Ivan M. Delong, 82, of Ellabell, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home.He was born in Inez, KY to the late Emery J. & Hattie Robinson Delong. He was also preceded in death by siblings and their spouses, Wilbur (Ruthie), Paul (Viney), Nadine (Harold) and Bill. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed fishing and crabbing. He was a member of Daniel Siding Baptist Church and retired from Chatham County EMS.Survivors include his wife, Jean Deal Delong; children, Jill DelaBruyere (Serge), John Delong (Amanda), Steve Delong, Valerie Sapp (Darryl) and Robert Sullivan (Kim); grandchildren, Katelynn, J.P. Sydney (Josh), Sierra, Austyn, Dillion, Kali (Danny) and Hadley; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary, and a number of nieces and nephews.The visitation will be on Monday, April 22nd from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler, GAThe graveside funeral and burial will be on Tuesday, April 23rd at 1 p.m. at Lake Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery located at 328 Mikell Lake Road near Patterson, GA.Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home West Chatham Chapel - Pooler

901 Highway 80 West

Pooler , GA 31322

(912) 748-2444 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in BryanCountyNews from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close