Richmond Hill

James (Jamie) Austin Parker III died Monday, February 25, 2019 in Savannah, GA at the age of 65 after a short illness.



Jamie was born January 22, 1954 in Brunswick, GA to James Austin and Lela Payne Parker. Shortly after, his family moved to Waycross, GA where he attended school, graduating from Waycross High in 1972. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waycross and an active member of the Youth Council. Jamie was an exceptional long-distance runner at Waycross High and in college. His fondest memories involved his transistor radio and Braves baseball, hearing trains pass through town, and many life-long friends. Jamie married Ellen Bickerstaff in 1978, also from Waycross, and began a wonderful marriage resulting in three children: James (Jay), Austin, and Sarah. Their young family lived in Conroe, TX, and Waverly, TN, before returning to Georgia to live in Statesboro. Jamie and his family eventually made their home in Richmond Hill, GA in 1992.



Early on Jamie worked in the restaurant business, but later found a career in journalism with the Savannah Morning News. For 20 years he has worked in various capacities, most notably as the editor of Bryan County Now. As a journalist he was honest, fair, and hardworking. Jamie could be found at almost any RHHS or BCHS event with camera and notepad in hand. Jamie spent time coaching baseball, soccer, academics, or any other pursuit his children set towards. He was always available and always supportive. Jamie was a remarkable friend to many with a usually quiet, uniquely strong personality. His quick wit was often on display in his work and in conversation. His dry sense of humor demanded a laugh and lifted any spirit.



Jamie found joy in gardening, cooking, writing, reading, music, and riding his bicycle. For many, it became a familiar sight to see Jamie riding his bike. Throughout his life, he treasured spending time in Nova Scotia, Canada, with many generations of his extended family. Jamie's greatest joy was being with his family and friends sharing stories and memories. He will be forever cherished by all those who were able to know him.



Jamie is survived by his wife, Ellen, children James Parker (Katie) of Virginia, Austin Parker (Montana) of Georgia, and Sarah Parker Jones (Cameron) of Florida, grandchildren Aubrey and Jack Parker, siblings Melissa Parker (Tim Ramsey) of Portroe, Ireland, and David Parker (Kim Stephenson) of Nova Scotia, Canada, his uncle Doug (Jenifer) of Florida, his in-laws Jim Bickerstaff (Luyba) of North Carolina, Cheryl Dukes (Roger) of Florida, Beth Gibbs (Paul) of Florida, Bonnie Bickerstaff of Georgia, many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his dog Knox.



He was preceded in death by his parents Lela Payne Parker and James Austin Parker, Jr., and by his stepmother Cathy Ward Parker.



Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Father Joseph Smith officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in honor of Jamie to the YMCA of Richmond Hill to support local youth programs, 154 Thunderbird Drive, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.



Carter Funeral Home Bryan chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at





