Blitchton
Mr. James Basil Jarrell, Jr., 53, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. As Basil would say "I'm knocking it out of gear". Mr. Jarrell was born in Statesboro to James "Jimbob" Basil Jarrell, Sr. and Shirley Newman Jarrell on August 23, 1966. He was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force with a total of 12 years of service. Mr. Jarrell was a former mechanic for Caterpillar in Garden City and was a member of First Baptist Church of Blitchton. Basil enjoyed drawing and tinkering with electronics. He was an avid hunter and fisherman having guided several bear hunts and having served as chief engineer on a yacht.
He is preceded in death by one daughter, Brandy Jarrell Bowen.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Pansy Jarrell; son, James B. Jarrell, III and his wife Kandis of Oregon; daughter, Brittany Jean Jarrell of Blitchton; parents, James "Jimbob" Basil Jarrell, Sr. and Shirley Newman Jarrell; brother, Wendall Jarrell and his wife Gina of Metter; two sisters, Shannon Sakelarios and her husband Jason and Amy Fennell and her husband Wesley Fennel of Blitchton; grandchildren Alexander Jarrell, Hunter Jarrell, McCall Jarrell, Ariah Jarrell, David Jarrell, Emberly Jarrell, Dylan Bowen, Mea Bowen, Kayla Bowen and Marley Bowen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Walter Jarrell officiating.
Burial will follow at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020