James Calvin Boyette
Black Creek- Mr. James Calvin Boyette, Jr. age 70 passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at his daughter's home while under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. Mr. Boyette was born July 12, 1950 in Savannah, GA to the late J.C. Boyette and Ida Belle Lynn Boyette. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He lived and worked a number of years in both Savannah and Effingham County in the automotive parts, sales and collision repair industry. He retired from Napa Auto Parts in Pembroke and was a former member of Pembroke Masonic Lodge F&AM #469. Calvin loved spending time with his family and made many friends at Napa. He loved to fish, ride dirt roads and had one thousand stories to tell.

Survivors include his two daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Randall Butler of Pembroke and Faith and Robby Chapman of Pembroke; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Diane Boyette of Guyton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Jim Brock of Alabama, Margaret Sapp of Claxton, Marie Beasley of Rincon, and Frankie and Austin Pool of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Bryce Butler, Brayden Butler, Chase Chapman and Adelyn Chapman and his former wife of 27 years and constant companion, Linda Hill Boyette.

Visitation will be held 3-6 P.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Monday in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery. The family would like to thank Regency Southern Care Hospice and a special thanks to Matt for the wonderful care and compassion shown during Mr. Calvin's illness.

Due to COVID-19, face mask and social distancing are mandatory inside the funeral home.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James Calvin Boyette, Jr.


Published in BryanCountyNews from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2020.
