James Doyle Herring, Sr, of Richmond, Hill, Ga. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31st, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 in New Bethel Cemetery in Pitts. Reverend Joey Boney will officiate. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Scott Herring. Jim was born on August 1, 1932 in Donalsonville, Georgia to John Doyle and Ola Mae Herring. Jim joined the Air Force in July, 1951 and retired with 20 years of service. He is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After his military service, he worked with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, until his retirement in 1993, as a General Manager. Throughout his 40 years of service, he and Ann traveled and lived all over the world, including Korea, Thailand, Puerto Rico, and Turkey. Jim loved his family and was so proud of all of them. His favorite memories came from spending time with his loved ones. He also loved hunting, fishing and playing poker. Jim was an Air Force champion skeet shooter and was on the team for many years. Survivors include: His sister-Patricia Ann Harper, children-Susan Kell, Lynn Adams, Jimmie Salinas, Cynthia Leysath and James Herring, Jr., his grandchildren-Ashley Deloach, Kelli Gay, Kortni Calabrese, Will Lawlor, Bryan Ansley, James Herring III, Kristina Hotz, Chelsey Bowman, Heather Leysath. He was the proud great-grandpa to 13 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by us all. Frazier and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign our online registry at www.fraziersonfuneralhome.com
Richmond Hill Funeral Home assisted with local services.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.