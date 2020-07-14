James "Glynn" Brinson, 64, passed away July 13, 2020 at home in Bloomingdale, GA surrounded by his wife of 35 years, Lauri Brinson, and family. Born in Savannah, GA, Glynn was the son of Mickey Brinson (Diane) and Dot Johnson. He graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1973 and retired from the Savannah Sugar Refinery after 37 years of service.

Glynn is survived by his wife Lauri, son Lewis Todd Brinson (Amy) of Richmond Hill, daughter Jenna Marie Horton (Michael) of Winter Garden, FL, daughter Holly Brinson-Tatom (Brad) of Pooler, daughter Laura "Christy" Hayes of Hinesville, and son William Jonathan Eaton of Hardeeville, SC. He is also survived by brother Daryle Brinson (Diane) of Brunswick, sister Barbie Jones (Mike) of Youngsville, NC, and Stacy Sexton (John) of Richmond Hill. Glynn was Papa to grandchildren Nathan, Ryan, James, Gwen, Allie, Kirsten, Jacob, Trevor, Zachary, Whitney, Landon, Cameron, and Alayla.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14th at Bonaventure Chapel between 5 and 7 pm. Graveside funeral service will be at 1:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Westside Christian Church in Bloomingdale or Amedysis Hospice of Pooler.



