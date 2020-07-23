Mr. James Harry Owens, age 91, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home within 2 hours of his wife of 72 years following a brief illness. Mr. Owens was born in Pembroke, GA on February 15, 1929 to the late Herbert Ross Owens Sr. and Edith Lanier Owens. Mr. Owens was a 1948 graduate of Bryan County High School. He was a former City Councilman prior to serving as Mayor of Pembroke from 1971-1977. He was a lifelong member of Pembroke United Methodist Church where he was a member of the United Methodist Men's Club, choir, and served on many committees. Mr. Owens was the former owner of Owens Supply Company which is now run by his daughter and grandchildren. He loved spending time with family, his horses, and in the garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Terry A. McCoy; brother and sister-in-law, Herbert Ross Owens, Jr. and Lathia Owens; brother-in-laws Artie Smith, Cecil Cribbs, Jesse Butler, Gene Cowart, Benjamin Blalock, and Glenn Wilson.

Survivors include his daughters Deborah Ann Owens and Marcia Owens McCoy; two granddaughters and their spouses, Tiffany M. and Joseph Walraven of Pembroke and Hannah M. and Randy DeLoach of Stilson; grandson and his spouse Jordon and Sarah McCoy of Pembroke; great-grandchildren Madelyn Walraven, Lily Walraven, Jeremiah Walraven, Emily DeLoach, Bailey DeLoach, LaRenne McCoy, Evan McCoy, and Liam McCoy; sisters, Nell Owens Blalock of Fayetteville, GA and Virginia Owens Wilson of Brooklet, GA; brothers and sister-in-laws Sidney and Joan Owens of Baltimore, MD, Sonny and Jean Owens of Pembroke, and Richard and Bonita Owens of Ridgeland, SC. Sister-in-laws Elise Smith Cribbs of Spartanburg, SC, Annette Smith Butler of Pembroke, Montene Smith Cowart of Pembroke and Marie Lanier Smith of Pembroke.

The Owens Service was delayed to ensure the safety of all of those who would like to attend. Family members are past their quarantine and contagious period. Visitation will be held 3-7 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pembroke United Methodist Church.



